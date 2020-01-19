A heavy police presence can be seen at an Argyle Forest neighborhood Sunday morning.

A First Coast News viewer sent in photos from a neighborhood located at the intersection of Swamp Flower Drive and Eagles Perch Drive showing at least five Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol cars stationed around a home.

police presence
FCN Viewer

JSO has confirmed that they are located in the neighborhood, but have not yet said what they are doing there.

Terri Anderson, a neighbor within the subdivision sent First Coast News photos and videos showing police surrounding a home in the area with their guns drawn.

police prescence
Terri Anderson

