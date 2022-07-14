Update: All clear issued at Florida State University after building closures

Tallahassee and Panama City campuses have been re-opened after earlier closures and police presence.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An all-clear has been given by Florida State University in an update at 1:40 p.m. Thursday after earlier building closures on campuses.

Tallahassee, FL campus:

The Stone Building on Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus has been reopened after law-enforcement authorities briefly evacuated the building to investigate a bomb threat. Authorities conducted a search of the building and issued the all-clear early Thursday afternoon. Normal operations and activities in the building have resumed.

Panama City, FL campus:

Law enforcement agencies have also issued the all-clear after a similar situation at the Holley Academic Center on FSU Panama City, Florida campus. FSU Panama City has canceled classes for the remainder of the day. Students should continue to monitor the FSU Panama City website (https://pc.fsu.edu/) for updates and their FSU email for additional information. Faculty members will contact individual classes about making up any missed class time.

Florida State University reported a heavy police presence on campus near the Stone Building at 12:08 p.m. Thursday.