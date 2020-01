Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at the Reddy Ice plant on the Westside.

Around 8:30 a.m, JFRD tweeted the fire was ongoing in the 4600 block of Edison Avenue with heavy fire showing from the second story.

After a search, they declared everyone to be out of the building.

JFRD says this fire was a two-alarm fire.

Zachary Crawford