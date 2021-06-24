Health department offering grocery vouchers at some Jacksonville COVID-19 vaccine sites

For every individual that receives a COVID-19 vaccine, they will also receive a $10 grocery voucher.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Health Department is offering free grocery vouchers with every vaccine given starting Friday, June 25.

For every individual that receives a COVID-19 vaccine, they will also receive a $10 grocery voucher.

Organizers say Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for free at both vaccination centers.

Vaccines will be administered at the South Jacksonville Immunization Center located at 3225 University Boulevard Suite 200 and the Pearl Immunization Center located at 5322 N. Pearl Street.

