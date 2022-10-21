Family places headstone for Jacksonville teen killed after graduation

Rashaud Fields' face now smiles up at you from Restlawn Cemetery South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of the high school athlete killed hours after his graduation gathered Friday at a Northside cemetery.

Rashaud Fields' face now smiles up at you from Restlawn Cemetery South. Fields would have been playing at Keiser University on a full scholarship, but was shot and killed after walking across the graduation stage.

Fields's mother, Janice Fields, says tips about who killed him are coming in, but there has not been an arrest in his murder.

"I'm hurt to see Rashaud that way," Fields said. "I'm seeking for justice and I would like if anyone knows something to say something."

Fields is buried next to his aunt, Chiquita Taylor.