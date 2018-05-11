A First Coast high school football team is out of the playoffs after a tiebreaker coin flip resulted in a winless team moving forward.

Andrew Jackson Principal Tracoyla Clinch is still trying to process how her 4-win 5-loss school fresh off a senior night victory — is done for the year. All while a winless Gadsden County squad continues a playoff run.

“We had a great time Friday after the game dancing and singing, and to wake up Saturday and know that is not an option,” Clinch said.

She addressed the students Monday.

“I told them life isn’t fair, and we have to use this as fuel to get better for our next season,” Clinch said.

The process comes down to tiebreaker rules outlined in the Florida High School Athletic Association manual.

“That’s the rules we have to go by, so it kind of sucks, but that’s what we have to go by,” Coach Antoine Atwater said.

A point system rewarding strength of schedule. Teams find their opponent’s record and based on wins and losses receive a certain number of points. In the case of the 4-A Region 1, that led to a tie and the coin flip. Coach Atwater said he spent a sleepless Saturday night thinking about the coin toss.

“I already had in my mind it’s going to be heads,” Coach Atwater said.

We reached out to the Florida High School Athletic Association which explained they just oversee the rules put in place by committee. The point system implemented for the 2017 season to reduce the number of winless or few win teams — but inevitably some things just come down to chance.

Principal Clinch said she hopes for a long look at how situations like this can change in the future — even proposing a tiebreaker game.

“It is extremely hard that a group of coaches getting together and decided the best way to decide a tie is a coin flip when we have a lot of time now and last Friday and this Friday to play a game,” Clinch said.

Athletic Directors will meet in January to discuss rules. An agenda is still to be determined.

