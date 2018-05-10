JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the construction worker who fell into the St. Johns River near the Fuller Warren Bridge and died on Thursday has confirmed his identity to First Coast News.

JSO identified the mans as Stanley Joseph Cooper, 51. A close friend, Kevin Ramos, said Cooper, "was a hardworking, loving man, one of a kind."

Reports came in around 11 a.m. that Cooper fell into the river while working on a dredging project at the bridge when he fell into the river. His body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Multiple agencies, including JSO, JFRD, the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, FHP and FWC assisted the search.

JSO said a coworker was driving a boat when he pulled up to the dock and found Cooper in the water. He told police he tried to throw two lifesavers and a floating vest to Cooper, but Cooper sunk into the water before he could grab the items thrown.

JSO said the case is being investigated as an accident. JSO, the U.S. Coast Guard and OSHA are all investigating the case.

The construction company Archer Western released a statement Thursday saying they are suspending work on the Fuller Warren Bridge project during the death investigation.

A friend of Cooper, Chandra Payan told First Coast News through Facebook that Cooper was "a very nice, funny guy. Loved to fish. He was friendly to everyone, never a stranger. Hardworking man."

"Everyone needs to keep the team in their prayers," Payan said. "It's hard when your co-worker that is part of production."

