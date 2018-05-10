JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The loved ones of the construction worker who fell into the St. Johns River near the Fuller Warren Bridge and died on Thursday has confirmed his identity to First Coast News.

Close friend, Kevin Ramos, said the man, Stanley Cooper, "was a hardworking, loving man, one of a kind."

Reports came in around 11 a.m. that Cooper fell into the river while working on a dredging project at the bridge when he fell into the river. His body was recovered around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies, including JSO, JFRD, the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, FHP and FWC were assisting with the search.

JSO said the case is being investigated as an accident. JSO, the U.S. Coast Guard and OSHA are all investigating the case.

The construction company Archer Western released a statement Thursday saying they are suspending work on the Fuller Warren Bridge project during the death investigation.

