ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A photographer on vacation in St. Augustine said she watched a Navy officer tackle a man who walked out on a tab Sunday afternoon.She said it happened at 140 St. George Street, in front of Kilwin's chocolate.

"There were three guys chasing the man and the tall guy was running fastest and got him," Heather Tobin said.

The officer was extremely calm while he held down the man until police arrived, she said. The officer asked if the man had any weapons and he pulled out a knife, Tobin said.

"The guy was shouting 'I admit it, can I pay now?' and everyone was like "it's a little late now, dude,'" she said.

St. Augustine police escort a man accused of walking out on a tab, according to photographer Heather Tobin.

Heather Tobin

The St. Augustine Police said the restaurant, Casa Maya, did not press charges so the man was not arrested. For that reason, we are blurring his face. The department told First Coast News he went back, paid his tab and left a $20 tip.

Tobin said the sailor identified himself as a Navy officer who was on leave with some buddies for the day. She said she went up to talk to him to thank him for his service, and for being a hero.

"I told him 'thank you for being a phenomenal person." she said.

Tobin, who is 4-foot-11, also asked him how tall he was.The answer: 6-foot-7.

"When I shook his hand, we must have really looked hysterical" she said.

Tobin posted her story on the St. Augustine News Facebook page, where it has gotten more than 1,000 reactions, comments and shares.

People are saying things like "awesome," "great job, well done" and "not all heroes wear capes." And lots of people are noting how "handsome" the officer is.

But Tobin said what struck her most was his demeanor.

"He was just a lovely, humble, wonderful guy," she said.

Tobin said she regrets not getting the officer's name and is hoping she may be able to connect with him through her social media post. Even if he doesn't want to be identified by name, she said, his story is worth telling because it instills hope and pride," she said.

"It's something we all need," she said.