'He lived a full life': Family remembers decorated Army veteran who died of rare cancer, asks for community help to bury him

The family says 37-year-old Steven Graham received two Purple Hearts during his time in the Army.

YULEE, Fla. — A combat veteran's Nassau County family is looking for assistance as they prepare to bury their loved one.

Sasha Covey describes her late older brother, Steven Graham, as her family's "Rocky Balboa."

"There was not a thing he could not do if he set his mind to it," she said. "He just loved anyone and everyone he came in contact with. And everyone loved him, you couldn't not love him. It was contagious."

Graham, who died last week of a rare form of lymphatic cancer called primary effusion lymphoma (or PEL), was a father of two and a former Army Special Forces medic who joined the service after the events of September 11, 2001.

"He was young and he was like, 'I need to go protect my sister and my mom,'" Covey said. "I'm 100 percent sure he would have made the military a career had he not been so injured and wouldn't be able to go back."

Covey said her brother, who was 37 at the time of his passing, was the recipient of two Purple Hearts, at one point sustaining injuries while repelling from a helicopter in a combat zone.

"He kind of did a little bit of everything," she said. "He lived a full life. As much as it was only 37 years, he did a lot in those 37 years."

In June 2017, Covey said Graham was first diagnosed with PEL. She said doctor's told Graham the cancer was related to Castleman disease, which he had fought before.

Although he was given an estimate of six months to live, Covey said Graham was in remission by December of that year. But by the start of 2019, the cancer had returned.

"He was bedridden for a few months, but actually in the last month he walked again," she said. "That was his goal, is that he would walk again before he died. And he did."

Following his death last Wednesday, Graham's family is collecting records and awards from his time in the military and planning to bury him on Friday. But years of medical costs related to his illnesses have weighed them down.

While the military will provide service and burial at no cost should a family place their loved one in a national cemetery, the same is not done at private cemeteries. And because he was not being treated at the VA, an allowance for the burial is not available.

Covey said the family has a plot for Graham at Green Pine Funeral Home and Cemetery, where other relatives are buried. The military will provide a headstone, as is done for any person who has served.

"Our hope is that people would be willing to help a man who literally has gone through the depths of hell, secretly, to keep everyone safe," she said. "And he'd do it again."

Covey said the family is trying to raise around $6,500 for funeral costs. She provided the following methods of donating: