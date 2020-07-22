'He had my arm': Amazon driver mauled by 2 dogs

An Amazon employee said she was attacked by two dogs while delivering packages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In April, Zelda Fleming became an Amazon driver and handled the job well until Tuesday evening.

Fleming, 56, had two deliveries left after her stop on Lourdes Drive South in Jacksonville but they would not happen.

"She opened the door and the two Rottweilers came out at me," Fleming said.

Fleming said it was a routine delivery until she stepped to the front door and dropped the package off.

"Why would you open the door?" Fleming said. "You could have waited until I laid the package down and got into my vehicle."

She said she was attacked by the two dogs; she tried to run and was mauled.

"I'm hollering for them to get the dog off and he would not move," she said.

She said there were no warning signs about the dogs anywhere or she would have followed the company's protocol.

"There were no signs in the yard, dogs, or anything," she recalled. "If there was, I would not have delivered."

Fleming said the woman at the home finally helped pull one of the dogs away and Fleming was able to get to her vehicle and call for help.

She has bite marks on both arms, her hands and her thighs.

"The bite on the arm was so open my flesh could be seen," she said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called and a report was written. First Coat News is still waiting on a copy of the report.

But while Fleming was in pain and bleeding she said she felt like the victim was being victimized.

"I was troubled by how they handled it," she said, "like I just was not there."

She said first responders recommended a family member take her to the emergency room.

"I just didn't get no help at all," she said. "They gave me a tetanus shot and dressed the wounds.

She is at home in pain but recuperating.