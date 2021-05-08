'He gave his parents so much joy': Family, friends remember 19-month-old hit, killed by car in Jacksonville

Tragically, Baby Gio was killed in the driveway of his family's Sherwood Forest home on July 29.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of 19-month-old Giovanni Jace gathered Thursday afternoon to remember a life gone too soon.

Tragically, Baby Gio was killed in the driveway of his family's Sherwood Forest home on July 29.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, officers were called to the 9500 block of Little John Road in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The child was transported to a local hospital where authorities pronounced him dead.

Giovanni’s Aunt, Shannel Stallworth, started a GoFundMe page in honor of Baby Gio.

Stallworth says he was the baby of the family and gave his parents so much joy during the pandemic as their “miracle baby” after overcoming complications during his birth.

Now, Stallworth is calling on the Jacksonville community to help their family with prayers, donations and mental health assistance during what many are calling an "unfortunate situation."