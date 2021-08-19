'He belongs here': Jacksonville man looking to get father-in-law out of Afghanistan, hopes for rescue

Sayed Hashimi tells First Coast News several of his family members are in hiding and have no way to get to the Kabul airport safely.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For some First Coast families, what's happening in Afghanistan is personal.

Sayed Hashimi is watching closely.

"He belongs here," he said of his father-in-law.

"He's had a tough life. He's given everything for that country. He doesn't deserve it anymore," a tearful Hashimi told First Coast News.

76-year-old Sayed Abdul Rahim Hashimi and other family members are in hiding. They live about 250 miles north of Kabul.

He says there is no way to get to the airport because the Taliban control the streets.

"The streets of Kabul are packed with thousands of people trying to get to the airport and the people who are trying to evacuate can't get to the airport," he said.

Hashimi's family has immigrant visas in progress with the United States. He's also filed for emergency evacuation papers.

His family has gotten little sleep. "My wife, she says, she has nightmares. She's thinking the Taliban is going to come and do a check here at the door," Hashimi said.

His father-in-law survived a Taliban suicide attack in 2012 that left him severely injured. Hashimi wants our government to know his father-in-law is worth fighting for and should not be left behind.