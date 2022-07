The Hazmat team is on scene in response to a propane leak from a commercial vehicle at Broad and Main Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Crews are responding to a propane leak in the Jacksonville North Estates area on Wednesday morning.

The Hazmat team is on scene in response to a propane leak from a commercial vehicle at Broad and Main Street, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported, JFRD said.

Crews are working a propane leak to a commercial vehicle in the 00 block of Broad St…the hazmat team is enroute. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 27, 2022