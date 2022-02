According to JFRD, the crash happened at New Berlin Road and Zoo Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an overturned semi-truck crash in the North New Berlin area.

According to JFRD, the crash happened at New Berlin Road and Zoo Parkway.

A HAZMAT crew is en route to the scene, though JFRD did not say what is spilling from the semi-truck.

JFRD has not reported any injuries associated with the crash.