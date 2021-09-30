Hazmat team responding to broken gas line in eTown area

The hazmat team in on the scene, according to the tweet. We are working to learn whether any evacuations were necessary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews are responding to a broken gas line in the eTown area Thursday afternoon.

JFRD tweeted it's happening in the 10800 block of Kenworth Way.

The hazmat team in on the scene, according to the tweet. We are working to learn whether any evacuations were necessary.

Last week, JFRD broke ground on a new fire station in the eTown area, just a few blocks away from where the broken gas line was reported. The fire department tweeted a photo showing the close proximity, saying "This station will be a welcome addition to the community."