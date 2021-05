The broken gas line is in the 1600 block of Stockton Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — HAZMAT crews are responding to a broken gas line in Jacksonville's Riverside area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The broken gas line is in the 1600 block of Stockton Street. Stockton Street between Park Street and Oak Street are closed at this time, the JSO said.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.