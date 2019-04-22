A semi-truck and a vehicle collided in Putnam County early Monday morning, resulting in a small fuel spill, according to the Melrose Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. on State Road 100 and State Road 26, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Hazmat was later called to the scene after fuel from the crash spilled into a wetland marsh.

FHP said a Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on SR-26 toward SR-100 when the vehicle's front end struck the right side of a semi-tractor trailer.

The Ford veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on before coming to a final rest, FHP said.

The semi-tractor trailer also traveled off the roadway before overturning on its side.

The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and the passenger sustained minor injuries, according to the FHP report.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer also sustained minor injuries.

The roadway is open, but drivers are warned to be careful of clean-up crews on the scene.

Melrose Volunteer Fire Department