Police: Hazardous device removed from yard in South Riverside area

The device was taken to a secure location.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office helped to remove a 'hazardous' device from a yard in the South Riverside area, on Saturday evening.

A potentially dangerous device was reported to JSO in the yard of 1700 Greenridge Road. When police responded, they investigated the device before calling the Hazardous Device Unit to remove it.

The device was taken to a secure location, according to law enforcement.

Officials did not give specifics on what exactly the device was but said it was about four inches long.