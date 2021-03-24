Have you seen this truck? CCSO searching for F-150 believed to be involved in road rage incident

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Ford F-150 believed to be involved in a road rage incident on March 11.
The incident happened near the Camp Francis Johnson Road and Blanding Boulevard intersection, according to the sheriff's office's Twitter page. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Blanding.
The sheriff's office did not say what happened during the incident.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the truck or who the owner is, call the CCSO at 904-264-6512. You may also call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.