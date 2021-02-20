Have you seen this car? Deputies issue BOLO for vehicle of missing Putnam County mother

Authorities found the car in a wooded area on a road in Fruitland Thursday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — Detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office are searching for 20-year-old Nyeshia Nelson who went missing over a week ago from the Crescent City area.

Deputies said her last confirmed location was when she dropped her daughter off at school on Feb. 11 in her 2008 Honda Accord.

Authorities found Nelson's car in a wooded area on a road in Fruitland Thursday. The area is also close to the Volusia County line, deputies said.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have seen Nelson or her car specifically between Feb. 11- 17, to come forward with any information you might have.