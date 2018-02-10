The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's search for a July burglary suspect has been fruitless so far and they are asking for the help of the public to locate him.

Johnny Deangelo White, 18, is wanted in connection to a residential burglary on Jacksonville's Northside.

On July 19, a home in the 1100 block of W. 32nd Street was burglarized. The power was cut and the suspect, identified by police as White, broke in by breaking out a side window.

White is 5'11" and around 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of White you can contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can email them at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous and possibly eligible for a reward you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV