ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- The oldest wax museum in the United States just got something new, and it’s not just inside the Potter’s Wax Museum, but it's outside as well.

In front of the Potter’s Wax Museum in St. Augustine, there is a brand new bronze statue of Henry Flagler. If you don’t know what Flagler did, we’ll get to that in a minute.

"The bronze figure I sculpted completely by myself," artist Cody Wicker said, but he humbly says many people on the art team at the museum guided him and gave input.

He also researched photos and written histories about Flagler before sculpting him.

Wicker usually makes the heads of the wax figures at the museum, so making a full body sculpture, he said was "super difficult!"

"I’m used to working in wax and clay because when we do the wax heads at Potters Wax Museum, all of it starts in clay," Wicker explained.

That’s how this statue started too.

"It starts as a ball of clay, and we’ll take it and sculpt it," he explained.

It was then sent to a foundry for the bronze casting.

Because the statue is of Henry Flagler seated, is the only statue in St. Augustine where you sit on a bench, right next to history.

You can also gaze upon a brand new wax figure of Flagler standing inside the museum.

Ed Miller is the assistant manager at the museum. He was extremely honored to be asked by the art team to paint Flagler's wax head.

"They brought that head for me to paint, I was so impressed I was given the chance to do that," Miller noted.

Miller has passion, and so did Henry Flagler.

Flagler is responsible for building some of St. Augustine’s finest hotels in the 1800’s, for building the railroad in Florida all the way to Key West, and for expanding Florida’s tourism industry.

And now Potter’s -- the oldest wax museum in the U.S. -- is expanding too.

Montgomery Triz explained the expansion will be on the back side of the museum and will prove the museum another 500 square feet of space. The expansion will focus on the history of Florida and St. Augustine.

The extra space will make room for more wax figures and statues that get you face to face with history.

