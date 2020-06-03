HASTINGS, Fla. — Tammy Degolyer, 73, is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery. Last month, she was mauled by two dogs as she went outside to check on her cats. She's expected to return home later this month.

"I'm feeling better, everyday is an improvement. I've had a lot of good therapist and excellent care," Degolyer said.

She recalls the terrifying moments and her desperate cries for help.



"Very scary, the dog followed me into the house and tried to go upstairs and I was able to run up there and grab the phone and lock the door," Degolyer said.

She underwent three surgeries and ended up with about 300 stitches. She also suffered two broken fingers and severe wounds to her arms and back.



"The first surgery was to stop the bleeding and the second to repair the broken hand bones and then the third was to debride the original injuries," Degolyer said.



She's now out of the hospital and in rehab anxiously awaiting for the opportunity to return home.

We first met Degolyer and her husband after she contacted the On Your Side Team, wanting help with getting a new roof after Hurricane Matthew.

Volunteers stepped in and remodeled her home and replaced her roof.



"Seeing my pets and just the quiet of my home," Degolyer said.

She's also grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

"Thanks to everybody that has helped so much and has pushed me forward really a great bunch of people here," Degolyer said.





