ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Many people in St. Augustine look forward to the spring festival time. This year, the Celtic Festival, the Seafood Festival and Rhythm and Ribs were slated back to back in March.

But when they were canceled this year, it came as a surprise to some folks.

St. Augustine City Manager made the call on March 12, foreseeing they could contribute to the spread of COVID-19. What does he think about it now?

"It was a very hard decision, but it was the right decision," Regan told First Coast News this week.

He took some flack for the decision to cancel those economic engines for a virus many people didn’t think was a real local threat at the time.

"Some people thought I was insane almost," he said.

Albert Seyles with the St. Augustine Celtic Festival said Wednesday, "At the time, it didn’t even seem like it was going to be in Florida."

Dominic Mercurio with the Lions Seafood Festival said, "It was very disappointing, especially because the money goes to charity."

Both men said they were surprised but not shocked at the time, seeing what was going on around the country.

They both agree the right decision was made.

The city manager told First Coast News this week he hopes and believes the cancellations have lowered the local spread of the virus.

"Right now, we’re watching the terrible tragedy unfold in New Orleans with the rapid spread of coronavirus. The reports I’m getting is because Mardi Gras happened, that accelerated the growth of coronavirus," Regan said. "You're seeing the impact in New Orleans. Looking back, I think they wished they had canceled Mardi Gras."

He feels by nixing the festivals, St. Augustine may have averted a more serious situation. "I don’t regret the decision," Regan said.

He also said, "We'll never really know the value of any of these decisions."

Mercurio said, "I do agree, I think he made the right call."

Seyles said, "I think he did the right thing. I think that's’ one of the reasons St. Johns County’s rate is fairly low."

As of Wednesday afternoon, St. Johns County had 83 cases of COVID 19.

"I feel terrible for the people that it affected," Regan said.

The canceled festivals were financial blows to the organizations that put them on and to the charities and artists they support.

Seyles said, "Hindsight is 20-20. At least our city leaders had the foresight and I think they did the right thing."