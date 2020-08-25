A Jacksonville man's family and friends organize a drive-by parade for his birthday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News wishes a very special birthday to a Jacksonville man Dustin Luke, who turns 36 years old Tuesday.

His community, friends and family put together a birthday parade just for him.

Luke has intellectual developmental disabilities and has not been able to return home from his group home since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has been staying at Angelwood, which serves children, adults and seniors living with intellectual developmental disabilities.