Happy birthday, Dustin Luke! Family, friends hold drive-by parade for Jacksonville man with intellectual developmental disabilities

A Jacksonville man's family and friends organize a drive-by parade for his birthday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News wishes a very special birthday to a Jacksonville man Dustin Luke, who turns 36 years old Tuesday. 

His community, friends and family put together a birthday parade just for him.  

Luke has intellectual developmental disabilities and has not been able to return home from his group home since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

He has been staying at Angelwood, which serves children, adults and seniors living with intellectual developmental disabilities.  

Happy birthday, Dustin!

