JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Broadway plays "Hamilton," "Wicked," "Rent" and more are coming to Jacksonville as part of the Florida State College of Jacksonville Artist Series.

The 2019-2020 Broadway in Jacksonville season expands to five shows which will all be performed at the Times-Union Center.

A spokesperson for FSCJ's artist series said that season subscriptions are available starting at $250 for all five shows. Individual show tickets will go on sale two or three months prior to each performance.

"Hamilton," a modern re-telling of the life of Alexander Hamilton, plays from March 17 to March 29, 2020.

"Wicked," the story of an unlikely friendship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch, plays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1, 2019.

"Rent" tells the story of seven struggling artists and will plays from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020.

"Bandstand," a story about six soldiers coming together to form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen, plays from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020.

"Anastasia," the story of a woman determined to uncover secrets about her mysterious past, plays from April 21 to April 22.

For more information on tickets, click here.