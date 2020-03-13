The touring production of Hamilton will be postponed until further notice, according to a statement by Mayor Lenny Curry at City Hall Friday.

The postponement comes after the mayor announced that he is indefinitely suspending events in city facilities.

"All city-owned event venues including TIAA Bank Field, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Times-Union Performing Arts Center and Prime Osborn Convention Center will remain closed until further notice," Curry said.

The FSCJ Artist Series says the production, scheduled for March 17 to 29, will be postponed out of an abundance of caution amid coronavirus concerns.

The organization is encouraging fans to hold onto their tickets as they are hoping to bring the production back to Jacksonville.

"We will be in touch as soon as possible with more information on the status of this event," said the FSCJ Artist Series in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, cast and crew before anything else. All performances for the remaining shows in the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, we will send an update to all impacted ticket holders. We look forward to welcoming you back into a clean and safe gathering space for our community to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage. Thank you for your patience and your continued support."

For those looking for refunds, please reach out to the box office.

