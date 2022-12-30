x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office offering $50,000 reward for leads in murder case

Deputies say Jaworski Williams was killed on Dec. 30 of 2017. He was found unresponsive in his home with a gunshot wound.
Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Reward offered for information about Jasper homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it's offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who is believed to have murdered Jaworski Williams 

Deputies say Williams was killed on Dec. 30 of 2017. He was found unresponsive in his home with a gunshot wound. Deputies say he was last seen earlier in the day in Live Oak, Florida and he has ties to Lake City.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, says it continues to investigate.

If you have any information contact Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chip Belote at 386-792-1001 or FDLE Special Agent April Glover at 1-800-226-5630.

Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Reward offered for information about Jasper homicide

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area

Before You Leave, Check This Out