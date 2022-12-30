Hamilton County Sheriff's Office offering $50,000 reward for leads in murder case

Deputies say Jaworski Williams was killed on Dec. 30 of 2017. He was found unresponsive in his home with a gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it's offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who is believed to have murdered Jaworski Williams

Deputies say Williams was killed on Dec. 30 of 2017. He was found unresponsive in his home with a gunshot wound. Deputies say he was last seen earlier in the day in Live Oak, Florida and he has ties to Lake City.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, says it continues to investigate.