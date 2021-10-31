Have kids trick-or-treating? Here are ways to stay safe on Halloween

As little ghouls and goblins haunt the streets in search of their favorite candy, remember to stay safe this Halloween with these tips.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s that time of the year again when children dressed as ghouls and goblins haunt the streets in search of their favorite candy.

As with every year though, health and safety are important to keep in mind while out trick-or-treating.

The Indiana State Police – Jasper District offered these safety tips to ensure everyone makes it home safely:

Know and abide by the appropriate dates and times your local community has established for trick-or-treating.

Make sure that your child has a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on their costume, so he/she can be seen clearly during the low light hours.

Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating, or at a minimum- use the buddy system, and have a plan if groups get separated (charged cellphone / ask an adult for help).

Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look in both directions before crossing the roadway.

Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.

Children should NEVER enter the house of a stranger.

All treats should be inspected by an adult before being consumed.

For all motorists slow down and drive with caution in our area neighborhoods. Pay close attention to children that are not paying attention.

For more information about how to keep your children safe, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, linked here.

