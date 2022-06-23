Live: Half a dozen people injured after car crashes into Baymeadows Chili's

JFRD initially tweeted that crews were working a traffic crash in the 9500 block of Baymeadows Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Half a dozen people are injured after a car crashed into a Chili's restaurant on Jacksonville's Southside Thursday evening.

The restaurant confirmed a car crashed into the building, located at 9500 Baymeadows Road, sometime prior to 6:45 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says six people were injured. Five were patrons and one was inside the vehicle that crashed into the building.

All patients are expected to be OK, JFRD says.

The business is currently closed as a result of the incident.

Officials said this was an MCI LEVEL 1. A mass casualty incident (often shortened to MCI) is used to describe an incident in which emergency medical personnel are overwhelmed by the number and severity of patients.