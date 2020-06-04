JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many of us, our hairstylist is more than just the person who cuts and colors our hair. They’re our trusted friend, our go-to therapist, the person who makes us look and feel good. Right now, many stylists are without a job.

Hair salons across Florida have been forced to temporarily shutter their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19 after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Safer at Home" order. Salons, like the one I go to, decided to close weeks before that official order because it’s practically impossible to stay six feet away from your client if you’re a hairstylist.

“It’s really been difficult. It's the hardest decision we've ever had to make,” Sheila Powers, owner of Ten Salon in Ponte Vedra, said.

Her business is at a standstill right now. Her 36 employees have been put on furlough through the month of April while her salon is closed.

“Everyone was so sad and heartbroken to have to close the salon. We are hairstylists,” Powers said. “We are built to be around people every day and we love what we do.”

Clients have asked if she can come to their homes to do their hair, but she has had to decline.

“As much as we would love to, we just can't because you can't social distance and do someone's hair. You can't stand six feet away,” Powers said.

She hopes everyone will get behind the social media movement, #WaitForUs.

“It just means to please be patient and hang in there during this time. Please don't go to the store and buy a box color because color corrections are very expensive,” Powers said. “I know people are seeing in the mirror roots and colors they don't want to see and panicking, but the whole hairstyling industry, we’re all just saying wait for us, please. We will back together soon and we will do your hair.”

If you miss your stylist, Powers suggests sending them a note.

“Send them a message. Tell them that you miss them because we miss you too,” Powers said.

