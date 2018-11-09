JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The local gymnastics community is rallying around an eight-year-old gymnast who is battling brain cancer.

Hartley Georges, a gymnast at Starlight Gymnastics in Mandarin, has stage four medulloblastoma.

“She is all smiles all the time. Just a happy kid, really sweet,” Emily Lim, a Starlight Gymnastics mom, said. “When news like that comes, you’re just never really ready for it.”

The tight-knit gymnastics community knew they had to help.

“My heart goes out to her and her family,” Abbie Paul, co-owner of Garland Activewear, said. Garland Activewear is a local company that makes leotards for gymnasts.

With the help of Starlight parents, Paul designed a “Hearts for Hartley” leotard.

“The gold, which represents childhood cancer awareness,” Paul said. “Grey, which represents brain cancer awareness.”

For every purchase of the $45 leotard, $25 will be donated to Hartley’s family to help with medical costs. So far, they’ve sold more than 200 leotards to people across the globe.

“From Ireland, Puerto Rico, California, all in between,” Paul said.

While the community unites for Hartley, Hartley’s parents want everyone to remember that she is just one of thousands of children battling cancer right now.

Hartley’s story shows everyone that a little heart is stronger than any competition or cancer.

You can purchase a “Hearts for Hartley” leotard here. Starlight Gymnastics is also selling t-shirts to raise money for Hartley’s family.

