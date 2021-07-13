Lt. Keith Cofer rushed to the overturned vehicle that trapped one person and ejected three others.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is praising one of their own saying a deputy exemplified "heroic character and integrity" when he witnessed a major crash while on vacation in Florida.

Cofer was the first responder on the scene and was able to free one of the occupants who was trapped underneath the truck, they said. He was then able to render aid to three others who were ejected almost 30-feet from the site.

Five victims of the crash have since recovered from their injuries and made sure to show their appreciation for Cofer.