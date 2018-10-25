JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the annual Georgia-Florida game approaches, most people are thinking about barbeque, booze and the big game. With so many people coming in from out of town, law enforcement officers are focused on other things.

“The real partying actually starts on Thursday and Friday,” Peter Wells, a Gator fan who has brought his RV in from Cocoa Beach for eleven years, said.

While they like to have fun, Wells told First Coast News the people staying in RV City don’t cause trouble.

“It’s usually not the people inside RV City, it’s the people who have come in from outside that are more of a problem,” he said.

Lieutenant Brett Rhodenizer with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office knows the challenges posed when tens of thousands of people come to one city for a major college football game. Those people may be bringing guns.

“As complex and daunting as this process can be, we’re used to it,” Lt. Rhodenizer said. “We’re talking about 90,000 plus people. What level of damage can one person with one gun and many, many rounds inflict.”

The key, Rhodenizer said, is planning. In Jacksonville, JSO will have around 650 officers working Saturday in addition to increased lighting in dimly-lit areas around A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard.

Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Resident Agent in Charge Todd Okray warned if an out-of-towner committed a crime here in Jacksonville, it may be difficult to track down.

“When you have guns that move so frequently across jurisdictional lines, a lot of times it’s very difficult to link up violent crime that is associated because of the same perpetrator,” Agent Okray said.

First Coast News reached out to the City of Jacksonville to see what the rules are regarding guns in RV City. A city representative referred us to JSO, which has not yet given an answer.

