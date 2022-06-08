Guns Down Life Matters event June 11 in Brunswick

A free festival is being held at Selden Park to raise awareness on gang violence and provide a positive environment to discuss issues involving guns.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is teaming with singers Maurice Griffin, J-Bethea and others for the Guns Down Life Matters event being held June 11 at Selden Park in Brunswick, GA from Noon to 5 p.m.

The festival will be hosted by iHeart Radio's Kali Kold. There will be live music, food vendors, an area for kids, and speakers.

The event hopes to raise awareness of gun and gang violence, provide a positive environment to discuss issues and support anti-gun violence organizations.

The event is free. Brandon Gray, and celebrity chef Dr. Elliot Farmer will appear as well.