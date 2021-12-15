Neighbors say the Sunny Acres mobile homes where a man was found shot to death are typically quiet. The suspect is at large.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say it's disturbing to learn someone was found fatally shot in their quiet community Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a complainant saying their roommate was bleeding and unresponsive around 8 a.m.

JSO arrived to the 10000 block of 103rd Street and found the victim lying on the floor, shot. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim hasn't been identified. Police say the victim is a man between 35-40 years old. Police say they believe the victim was shot inside the home. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the neighborhood.

Neighbors are worried. One man, Matthew Fearst, spoke with First Coast News and said, "I’m not really so much scared as I am nervous because apparently, the dude is still on the loose."

Fearst also said, "Guns don’t solve anything, put them down or turn them in."