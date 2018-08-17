Police are searching for a man caught stealing a gun from a vehicle belonging to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Rosebay Court on Aug. 9, where resident Jesse Mota, a JSO employee, found his Chevy Tahoe had been burglarized after he had left the vehicle unlocked.

Police say an unknown white man with a shaved head was seen riding a black bike at down the street at around 4:30 a.m. before stopping to look in the Mota's neighbor's driveway and eventually making his way to Mota's truck.

The suspect entered Mota's vehicle and stole from the center console a Glock 22 and a holster. The suspect then placed the items into his backpack, wiped down the driver side handle and rode way. The suspect was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and shorts.

If you have any information on this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

