Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third incident at that location

Witness said she saw the victim laying on the ground nearby. It's the third suicide or attempted suicide at the range since 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.



After correcting her, the employee went to the bathroom. Soon after he was notified by another employee that the woman was lying on the ground and appeared to have shot herself.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jacksonville resident Christina Pica was shooting at the range with her husband when the shooting occurred. She told First Coast News she saw the victim "laying on the ground" nearby her stall.

Pica said it was her first time at the Gun Gallery gun range and that it "seemed like a normal range" in terms of safety precautions.

"They asked if we had experience," Pica said. "I felt comfortable."

Gun Gallery does not have rules posted on its website but says they are available to be read in-person at the range and can be printed out. First Coast News reached out to the range for comment Monday, but were hung up on by an employee.