A gun was found in a child's backpack Friday at a Charlton County school, according to the superintendent for the Charlton County Board of Education.

The gun was found in the backpack of a child at Bethune Middle School. That child is in law enforcement custody, according to the superintendent.

The issue is being investigated by the school and local law enforcement and there has been no indication that there was a threat or intent to use the weapon at school, the superintended said.

All students and staff are safe and the school is operating as normal, according to the superintendent.

First Coast News has reached out to the school board and local law enforcement to learn more information.