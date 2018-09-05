Wednesday morning two students met in the gym at Ribault High for a pre-planned fight. Arrests were made and a gun was found.

According to Duval County Public Schools, some trespassers also came onto campus to engage in the fight which attracted more than just the original two students. The trespassers were arrested and searched and one of them was found to be in the possession of a firearm.

Dozens of kids are seen in a video from Instagram fighting in the gym.

This was sent out to parents from DCPS:

Good Morning Parents and guardians of Ribault High School. This is Assistant Principal Ronnie Williams calling to let you know that all students and staff are safe, and an incident occurred this morning in which both school and security teams were able to intervene to ensure the safety of our campus. Just after school began, two students engaged in a planned fight outside the building. As staff worked to separate the students, a group of trespassers joined the altercation. Duval County School Police and administrators were able to intervene and immediately detain all participants. While the individuals were in custody and being searched, school police confiscated a firearm from one of the trespassers. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate and criminal charges as well as school discipline are pending. We greatly appreciate the swift action of Duval County School Police and staff as they were able to immediately intervene, stop the fight, detain the individuals and confiscate the firearm on the trespasser. Please note that all students and staff are safe. A letter about this incident will go home with your child this afternoon. Please do not hesitate to contact me at 904-924-3092 if you have any questions.

