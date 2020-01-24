Florida Blue’s parent company, GuideWell, announced it needs to fill 55 jobs and another 150 in the coming year to expand its technology and analytics teams.

Information-technology candidates are invited to a job fair and open house 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Florida Blue Center at the St. Johns Town Center, 4855 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville. Job seekers can meet with hiring managers in technology and data analytics to discuss their skills and interests.

A large number of the initial 55 positions can be filled remotely or in any of the company’s offices, a spokeswoman said.

Positions range from entry-level to senior-level and are mostly professional and salaried. Educational requirements range from bachelor's degrees to a combination of education and experience.

RSVP at bit.ly/2Rim8Yp.