If you're the type of person that loves the game 'Clue' and shows like 'CSI', you'll likely be jealous of ten high school students.

On Friday, students from A. Philip Randolph and Atlantic Coast high schools had the chance to work alongside real detectives to solve a mock crime.

“Working with the teachers, what we decided to do was to actually develop a program where students can actually apply the skills they’ve learned in the class in a real-world environment working with law enforcement and the state attorney’s office," said K-12 STEM specialist Peter Carafano.

In the pilot exercise, students arrived on the scene after learning of a homicide.

This wasn't just an exercise where students watched detectives lecture, but they actually put on gloves and got to work trying to solve the crime.

"We collected blood spatter, we took pictures and made castings," said Atlantic Coast senior Autumn Davenport.

“They’ll actually present in the courthouse to a simulated grand jury, Carafano said. "During the grand jury hearing, they’ll be presenting all their evidence to try to link the suspect with the crime that he was involved in."

Students were given 90 minutes to collect the evidence before they had to clear the scene. They'll have one week before presenting their case to a mock grand jury.

“Very interesting just to see how detailed it is that you have to document notes, you have to look up and down and sideways just to make sure you don’t miss anything," Davenport said.

While the exercise may influence some to join law enforcement, Carafano said there's more to learn than just police work from the exercise.

“They can really get a good appreciation for how important learning is," he said. "Whether or not they go into police work or forensics, it’s the skills that they’re learning on how to work together as a team, how to go through problem-solving, critical thinking and applying it in the real world."

Jacksonville Beach police sergeant Keith Brown welcomed the idea when Duval county schools presented it to the department. He has fifteen years of experience and gladly shared some of his tricks with these students.

“If I can help someone get into the career of law enforcement, it brings gratification to us guys that have been doing this for a long time," Brown said.

While this is the first-year students have had the chance to work alongside law enforcement, Davenport hopes other students will have the same opportunity down the road.

“The district should definitely continue this, it was a very interesting experience and I feel like I’ve learned a lot from it and it’s a good way to get involved in the community,” he said.