Police: Man missing in Guana Reserve found dead

Fifty-seven year old Mark Meihofer was found deceased after a search that began Monday night, police said. No foul play is suspected.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission were conducting a full scale search of the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve Monday, searching for a missing bicyclist.

The missing man, identified as Mark Meihofer, 57, has now been found dead, police say.

Officials said that Meihofer was seen going into the park on his bicycle Monday night but never came back out, and his car remained parked outside the park.