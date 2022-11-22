x
Police: 57-year-old biker missing in Guana Reserve since Monday night

Mark Meihofer entered the park on a bicycle and never returned, police said, leaving his vehicle behind. Officials are searching the park.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Fifty-seven year old Mark Meihofer is missing from Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve in Ponte Vedra, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Meihofer entered the park on a bicycle and was never seen coming out, police said. His vehicle was left at the park.

Park staff noticed he was missing Monday night and began a search, but it was "difficult to continue" due to the dark. A search by SJCSO and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission Tuesday morning and is ongoing. 

Airboats can be seen assisting in the search.

The search began at the location the car was parked and officials are combing the trails.

The bicycle has not been located yet, police said. 

This is a developing story.

Mark Meihofer, 57, has been reported missing in the Guana Reserve in St. Johns County.
Mark Meihofer, pictured, was reported missing in the Guana Reserve in Ponte Vedra.

    

