One month after a devastating fire, Middleburg Grumpy's owner says rebuild will start next week

Dell Hoard says he has been able to support his staff thanks in part to various fundraisers hosted by local businesses. Grumpy's has been closed since Jan. 20.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Middleburg Grumpy's owner Dell Hoard says construction to rebuild his restaurant will begin next week. Hoard expects the restaurant to be back open in 2-3 months.

Grumpy's has been closed since Jan. 20., one day after a devastating fire.

A GoFundMe Page helped raise $8,000. The Middleburg Civic Association is hosting a live auction on Facebook where all the proceeds will be going towards Grumpy's.