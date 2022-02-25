One month after a devastating fire, Middleburg Grumpy's owner says rebuild will start next week

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Middleburg Grumpy's owner Dell Hoard says construction to rebuild his restaurant will begin next week. Hoard expects the restaurant to be back open in 2-3 months.
Grumpy's has been closed since Jan. 20., one day after a devastating fire.
Hoard says he has been able to support his staff thanks in part to various fundraisers hosted by local businesses.
A GoFundMe Page helped raise $8,000. The Middleburg Civic Association is hosting a live auction on Facebook where all the proceeds will be going towards Grumpy's.
"It has meant the world not only to myself and my family, but my team members too. I don't think there's anything that gets you ready to open than everyday that you go outside in your Grumpy's shirt, everyone's like 'we can't wait for you to open again,'" Hoard said.