Lawsuit to be filed against City of St. Augustine over removal of Confederate monument

A group of protesters gathered at the Plaza de la Constitution Saturday, protesting against the removal of the city's Confederate monuments.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A lawsuit is expected to be filed against the City of St. Augustine regarding its decision to remove a Confederate monument within the city.

Civil Rights activist and former NAACP President H.K. Edgerton announced Saturday that he is filing the lawsuit, saying the city violated his constitutional rights in its decision to remove the memorial.

He plans to file a similar lawsuit in the City of Pensacola.

Last month, St. Augustine city commissioners voted to remove the monument located in the Plaza de la Constitution. It is the oldest Civil War monument in the state and was placed in the plaza in 1879.

Edgerton was joined by a group of protesters who peacefully made it known they are against the monument's removal.