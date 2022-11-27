Group flies Confederate flag, banner over TIAA Bank Field ahead of game

A group that calls themselves 'Save Southern Heritage' flew a banner and Confederate flag over TIAA Bank Field on Sunday ahead of the Jaguars game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane was spotted flying over TIAA Bank Field on Sunday morning displaying a banner that read 'put monuments back' with a Confederate flag. The banner flew over the stadium ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens game.

The plane with the banner was sponsored by a group called Save Southern Heritage, according to their press release.

"In Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry, in the middle of the night on June 9, 2020, desecrated the historic Hemming Plaza Cenotaph by removing the elements of the memorial in knee jerk cancel culture reaction to the George Floyd death," the statement went on to to say.

"As I’ve said before, there is no place for hate of any kind in our City. My position on monuments remains clear, I have allocated money for removal and empowered city council to take action."

The plane flew over TIAA Bank while football fans were tailgating ahead of the Jaguars game.

Kirk Lyons, spokesperson for Save Southern Heritage, called the banner a "Thanksgiving gift to the people of these cities who are suffering under these cancel culture tyrants". The group's statement said the flyover is part of a larger campaign.