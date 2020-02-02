JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, known nationwide for the storied tradition of Groundhog Day, faces a strong challenge from newcomer Friz, an aardvark at the Jacksonville Zoo.

In the zoo's first-ever "Groundvark Day," Friz was released in front of a crowd of adoring fans Sunday morning as staff watched with anticipation, eager to learn what the mammal's prediction would be.

"We're really excited. It's an opportunity for us to contribute to the prognostications that are going on around the country," said Dan Maloney, Deputy Director of Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Friz, or "First Coast Friz" as he is known at the zoo, used his highly-developed hearing and sense of smell to make his prediction. His forecast matched that of Phil's this year, both anticipating an early spring.

Aardvark, in Afrikaans, means "earth pig." Maloney said he believes aardvarks are simply superior to groundhogs in every way, able to dig faster and make deeper burrows.

"Rival? We're far superior, far superior to anything a groundhog can do," Maloney said. "Aardvarks actually have to hunt for some food. They have to find ants and termites and small animals, groundhogs just go out and munch on grass. Not a big challenge."

RELATED: Bill Murray reprises 'Groundhog Day' role in new Super Bowl 2020 ad

Friz spent time with his fans after making his prediction, dashing around to butt snouts with children nearby. Families took pictures and videos, telling First Coast News it was a sight to be so close to the aardvark.

Maloney said "Groundvark Day" is all in good fun, the beginning of a new tradition at the zoo that he hopes will educate visitors about the creatures. He does, however, stand firm behind Friz's abilities and their superiority to Phil's.

"Friz definitely did not see his shadow," he said. "There's an early spring coming to Jacksonville, without a doubt. I guarantee it, and so does Friz."