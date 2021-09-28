Green Cove Springs police chief dies after battle with COVID-19

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and all of his loved ones," said the department.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Chief Derek Scott Asdot with the Green Cove Springs Police Department has died after a battle with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.

"It is with great sadness, and devastation, that the Green Cove Springs Police Department announces the passing of our leader, our brother, our friend, Chief Derek Scott Asdot," posted the department. "Today, after a good fight, Chief Asdot has lost his battle with COVID-19."

Chief Asdot is survived by his wife loving wife Angie, his son Jake, and his daughter Ashley.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and all of his loved ones," said the department.

Chief Asdot was an Army veteran who joined the Green Cove Springs Police Department in 2002.

Derek Asdot is widely regarded as a progressive leader who spearheaded dynamic transformational changes at the Green Cove Springs Police Department in a short period of time, the department says.

"The Chief will forever be remembered as a great leader, an outstanding law enforcement officer, a patriot, and an inspiration to all who knew him," said the police department. "He will be immensely missed. We ask for our community’s support and prayers as we navigate this great loss."

Funeral services will be announced at a later time.